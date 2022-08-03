Over $37k raised for local nonprofit Tuesday night

(Riverton, WY) – Last night marked the 15th auction for the Tough Enough Cancer Fund of Fremont County at the PRCA Tough Enough to Wear Pink Rodeo.

A total of $37,350 was raised. The Tough Enough Cancer Fund of Fremont County gave special thanks to the following businesses and individuals: “Jerry Dilts, Kusel’s, Blue Print Energy, Fremont Sod and Turf, Remax Reality, Rob and Gloria Philp, 381 Subs and Salads, Judy Baty family, Fritz Repair, Kenny Lane, Kristy Salisbury, Janice Bradley and Darby Schooner….and to all who purchased TETWP merchandise.”

Last night’s event honored the late Dave Nichols and survivors Rob and Gloria Philp.