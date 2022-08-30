Over $30,000 raised at Get Lost Banquet Saturday

(Riverton, WY) – The 2nd annual Get Lost Banquet fundraiser for the Riverton Search and Rescue was held on Saturday, August 27. They shared today, August 30 that over $30,000 was raised at the event.

Below is a message from RSAR:

“Fremont County Search & Rescue Riverton Division is grateful to our incredible community for the generosity they showed at our second annual fundraising banquet this past weekend. While we haven’t yet completed final accounting, we’re happy to share that we raised over $30,000. This money will allow us to purchase multiple pieces of critical equipment and fund training for our members over the next year. Our expert team is all-volunteer, our services are free of charge, and 100% of the money we raise goes directly to maintaining and improving our capabilities, so every dollar we raise has a significant impact. From all of us at the Riverton Division, THANK YOU!”