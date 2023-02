From Ft. Robinson to Pittsburgh, Puerto Rico, Honolulu, and a thousand points in between. I wish it was a Wednesday afternoon in May 1981 at Safeway in Lusk. I’d do it all over again in a minute.

Four houses, two kids, a son-in-law, a daughter-in-law, three granddaughters, and countless adventures… The good life.

Love you forever…

Love,

Ran

