Ortegon selected for Women to Watch exhibit

Wyoming Humanities announced on its Facebook page earlier this week that Sarah Ortegon is the selected artist for the Women to Watch exhibit at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C.

“From the Wind River Reservation, Sarah was selected to have her work featured in next year’s biennial exhibit, a first for a Wyoming woman artist,” their announcement reads. “Her art includes painting, beadwork and performance dance, shaped by her Shoshone and Arapaho heritage.”

Learn more about Sarah at sarahortegon.com.

