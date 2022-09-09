Opinion: Lander Suffers With Hundreds of Sirens Every Month! NO 9/11 Sirens Please!

Fremont County is large, diverse, and filled with opinions, or “talk in the 10.” “Talk in the 10” is an opportunity for you, our readers, to articulate and share your thoughts about what is happening in the community with the community. Letters may have been edited for clarity and length, but generally have been published exactly as received. The views expressed in the following are solely those of the author. Send your letters to our editors by emailing opi[email protected]

Dear Editor,

We, in Lander hear between 70 and 100 sirens, every single week, for over 5 years. Documented.

Advertisement

The Civil Defense Siren has been abused almost 80 times, this year. 130 times, in 2021. Documented.

Sirens have been used, illegally, 5 times to celebrate sports victories, in Lander, this year. Documented.

State Law prohibits the use of Emergency vehicles, for anything other than an EMERGENCY.

Using Sirens to commemorate 9/11, is the Wrong thing to do!

Please do not let Sunday, 9/11 be destroyed by even more ridiculous sirens in our community.

Advertisement

In Desperation,

John Kidwell