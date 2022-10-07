Opinion: Gard for Mayor

Fremont County is large, diverse, and filled with opinions, or “talk in the 10.” “Talk in the 10” is an opportunity for you, our readers, to articulate and share your thoughts about what is happening in the community with the community. Letters may have been edited for clarity and length, but generally have been published exactly as received. The views expressed in the following are solely those of the author. Send your letters to our editors by emailing opi[email protected]

Dear Editor,

Everyone that knows me, knows that I am very passionate about everything I do. I have spent numerous hours over the past 3 years of my retirement doing volunteer work for our community because I care so deeply for our community. I have attended numerous meetings, community events & activities with Mayor Gard, who is also very passionate about making a difference for our community.

During COVID, Mayor Gard allowed the citizens of our community to make their own choices and he helped keep our businesses open and our community functions moving forward. Because of our common sense Mayor, Riverton was one of the best places in the country to live during the COVID crisis.

Mayor Gard’s door is always open and he works hard to make sure the citizen’s voices are heard and he assists with our needs and requests as much as he possibly can in his role as Mayor. This is the simple and factual definition of a “strong mayor;” a voice for the people.

Do I always agree with Mayor Gard, absolutely not, however we share a mutual respect for each other and we can agree to disagree and move forward with the business at hand; serving our community. Unfortunately, this is a lost art in today’s society.

Riverton needs and deserves a Mayor that is passionate, committed, engaged and has the time to devote to our community. Riverton needs Mayor Gard leading our community for the next 4 years, please join me in re-electing Mayor Gard on November 8th or sooner if you are voting by mail.

For more information on what Mayor Gard has accomplished over the past 4 years in his role as Mayor, please visit the Facebook page & website; richardgardformayor.com

Respectfully Submitted,

Julie Buller

Riverton

