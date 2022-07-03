Opinion: Business ethics in Lander

Fremont County is large, diverse, and filled with opinions, or “talk in the 10.” “Talk in the 10” is an opportunity for you, our readers, to articulate and share your thoughts about what is happening in the community with the community. Letters may have been edited for clarity and length, but generally have been published exactly as received. The views expressed in the following are solely those of the author. Send your letters to our editors by emailing opi[email protected]

Dear Editor,

I would like to make a comment on business ethics in Lander. Owning a business, we do not go to other people’s businesses that are competing against us and stand in their business, write down their prices in front of them and have the nerve to videotape their products. Being told to leave and would not, we had to call the police. Them coming from another state and trying to do sneaky business is not how we act in Lander, Wyoming. If they should read this, maybe you should consider learning business ethics; if you can’t, maybe you should find another career. Or I could teach you. Business and having competition are good but not this way. It’s like politics trying to sneak into the other camp and take away their tactics. I just wanted to share what these people did to the Cracker Box on Saturday night. You know who you are. Do it again, and you will be charged with trespassing.

Wendy Gibson, Lander