Open Houses present Northern Arapaho Tribe’s newly-renovated Community Halls

(Wind River Reservation, WY) Doors were opened last week at Great Plains Hall in Arapahoe and Blue Sky Hall in Ethete. Two public open houses on Wednesday and Thursday showcased the major overhauls and renovations made to the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s community gathering places.

“We replaced a lot of old equipment and appliances,” said Lawrence Bell, Co-Chair of the Northern Arapaho Tribal Committee. Gymnasiums have new bleachers and scoreboards. Both halls have remodeled office spaces and restrooms. Tankless water heaters replaced the old water heater tanks; air conditioning, heating, and new lighting have been installed. Great Plains Hall renovations shown during Open House on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. h/t Carol Harper

The renovations were made in order to bring the aging halls into compliance. Among the improvements made was the installation of an elevator and wheelchair lift at Blue Sky Hall.

Advertisement

Blue Sky Hall renovations shown during Open House on Thursday, April 13, 2023. h/t Carol Harper

The halls are gathering places for ceremonies, powwows, sharing meals, birthdays, funerals, and other tribal events. They are also utilized as designated FEMA Command Centers for emergencies and disasters.

For more information, contact the Northern Arapaho Tribal Committee at 307-332-8548 or email [email protected].