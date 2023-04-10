Open House set for Thursday at St. Margaret’s Catholic School

St. Margaret’s Catholic School invites the public to their open house this Thursday, April 13, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The school is located at 220 N. 7th St. East in Riverton.

“I want people to come see what we do here. Right when you walk in our doors, you can feel our energy, and I hear a lot about how nurturing and compassionate it is; people want to be a part of that,” principal Meagan Mosbrucker shared. “I hope everyone who’s even briefly considered St. Margaret’s carves out some time during this Open House to come check us out.”

The school offers two preschool options – a 3/4 program in the mornings 3 days per week, and a 4/5 program Monday through Friday in the afternoons. There are spots available Kindergarten through 5th grade, but some of those rosters are filling up quickly, so please call and at least get on the school’s wait lists.

Call the school office at 856-5922 or email [email protected] to request registration paperwork.