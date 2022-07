Only 4 Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s left!

Only 4 left, if you haven’t made it to the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo!! Lots of great entertainment, food & fun! Bring your families for family friendly events!

Entries tonight from 7-9pm. Call or text 307-710-7080

No Team Roping Slack this week. All will run in rodeo! Enter at the rodeo or call/text 307-710-7080, $80/team, enter twice!

Bull Riders – no one covered last week. Money rolls over to this Friday!!

Rough Stock – $400 added

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT IMPROVEMENTS TO FACILITIESWYOMING COMMUNITY FOUNDATION JIM RICE FAMILY ROBERT B & EMILIE W BETTS FOUNDATION KERRY & MISSY SPROUSE DAVID W DEWHIRST SEI PRIVATE TRUST CO CM RANCH LAZY L&B RANCHKEMMERER FAMILY FOUNDATIONPARADISE VALLEY ELECTRICDICK STOCK CONTRACTINGELIASEN LUMBERNEVERSWEAT REC BOARDWYOMING BUSINESS COUNCILTAD GRANT

FULL RESULTS – POSTED AT RODEO THIS WEEK & ON FACEBOOK PAGE

Results 7/22/22

Pee Wee Barrels

1st Caylin Cooper 19.36

2nd Fayln Owen 24.03

Steer Riding

1st Eli Winfield 78

Mini Bulls

1st/split Stetson St.Clair & Case Cox

3rd Blake McClean

Jr Barrels

1st Charlie Cox 18.556

2nd Jordan Nielsen 19.640

3rd Taylor Wilson 19.772

Open Barrels

1st Aislyn Vroman 18.201

2nd Jody Whiteman 18.397

3rd Kaeley Owen 18.648

Bareback

Saddle Bronc

No Qualified Rides

Ranch Broncs

1st Kacy Conner 79

2nd Cole Thomas 76

3rd Conner McCalmont 75

Breakaway

1st Kallie Sims 3.03

2nd Kylee Washakie 4.34

Tie Down

1st Cannon Campbell 26.33

Team Roping

1st Rafael/Nathan 8.86

2nd Chris Cox/Nathan 17.49

Bull Riding

No Qualified Rides

Dude Ranch Event

1st Brooks Lake Lodge 23.67

Admission prices (cash only)

Adults $15

Kids $10

Kids 5 and under FREE

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!