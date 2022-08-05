Only 3 Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s left!

Only three Rodeo’s to go!!

Thanks to all our Platinum sponsors –

NAPA of Dubois

Livewater Properties

Eriks Goodwin, Realtor – XPS Properties

Sprouse & Neuhoff

Panacea Construction

Fremont Motors – Lander

Wyoming Community Bank

No team roping slack this week.

Bull Riders – No qualified rides the last two weeks.

Entries are tonight from 7-9 PM only, 307-710-7080. Rough stock can not text

NEXT WEEK: AUGUST 12 – CASTING FOR RECOVERY

LAST RODEO – AUGUST 19 – MILITARY APPRECIATION

Results 7/29

Pee Wee Barrels

1st Caylin Cooper 19.15

2nd Falyn Owen 22.62

Steer Riding

1st Yuzleni Duarte 89

2nd Eli Ruby 87

Mini Bulls

1st Eion Murray 89

2nd Blake McLean 86

3rd Colten Bonenberger 84

Jr Barrels

1st Charley Cox 18.447

2nd Reina Givens 19.077

3rd Jordan Nielsen 19.610

Open Barrels

1st Jody Whiteman 18.356

2nd Aislyn Vroman 18.469

3rd Desiree Cooper 18.541

4th Kaeley Owen 18.687

Breakaway

1st Kylee Washakie 2.80

2nd Madi Enos 2.86

3rd Tuesday Washakie 14.90

Ranch Broncs

1st Conner McCallmont 82

2nd Cody Gustafson 75

3rd Colten Anderson 73

Team Roping

Jake Hill/Talon Cooper 9.94

Taci Jones/Justin Jones 9.95

Mort Yoakum/Donny Miller 13.14

Dude Ranch Event

Brooks Lake Lodge 21.29

Bull Riding

No Qualified Rides

Admission prices (cash only)

Adults $15

Kids $10

Kids 5 and under FREE

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!