Only 3 Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s left!

Only three Rodeo’s to go!!
Thanks to all our Platinum sponsors –
NAPA of Dubois
Livewater Properties
Eriks Goodwin, Realtor – XPS Properties
Sprouse & Neuhoff
Panacea Construction
Fremont Motors – Lander
Wyoming Community Bank
No team roping slack this week.
Bull Riders – No qualified rides the last two weeks.
Entries are tonight from 7-9 PM only, 307-710-7080. Rough stock can not text
NEXT WEEK: AUGUST 12 – CASTING FOR RECOVERY
LAST RODEO – AUGUST 19 – MILITARY APPRECIATION
Results 7/29
Pee Wee Barrels
1st Caylin Cooper 19.15
2nd Falyn Owen 22.62
Steer Riding
1st Yuzleni Duarte 89
2nd Eli Ruby 87
Mini Bulls
1st Eion Murray 89
2nd Blake McLean 86
3rd Colten Bonenberger 84
Jr Barrels
1st Charley Cox 18.447
2nd Reina Givens 19.077
3rd Jordan Nielsen 19.610
Open Barrels
1st Jody Whiteman 18.356
2nd Aislyn Vroman 18.469
3rd Desiree Cooper 18.541
4th Kaeley Owen 18.687
Breakaway
1st Kylee Washakie 2.80
2nd Madi Enos 2.86
3rd Tuesday Washakie 14.90
Ranch Broncs
1st Conner McCallmont 82
2nd Cody Gustafson 75
3rd Colten Anderson 73
Team Roping
Jake Hill/Talon Cooper 9.94
Taci Jones/Justin Jones 9.95
Mort Yoakum/Donny Miller 13.14
Dude Ranch Event
Brooks Lake Lodge 21.29
Bull Riding
No Qualified Rides
Admission prices (cash only)
Adults $15
Kids $10
Kids 5 and under FREE
Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!