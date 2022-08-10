Only 2 Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s left!

Only two rodeos left, this week will be highlighting the Casting for Recovery Program.

“Casting for Recovery (CfR) provides healing outdoor retreats for women with breast cancer, at no cost to the participants. CfR’s retreats offer opportunities for women to find inspiration, discover renewed energy for life, and experience healing connections with other women and nature. The retreats are open to women with breast cancer of all ages, in all stages of treatment and recovery. For over 25 years, women from all walks of life have benefitted from CfR’s inspiring program model.” Casting for Recovery for more information.

Wear Pink to the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo, this Friday, August 12!!!

Our contestants are down to the wire as to whom will win the Buckle in each event! August 19 is the last Dubois 2022 Rodeo of the summer! Military Appreciation Night, Special Guest, Dan Starks.

TEAM ROPERS THERE WILL BE SLACK THE LAST TWO RODEOS!! COME ROPE at 5:30 pm! ENTER BY 5:15 PM FRIDAY

ALL OTHER ENTRIES THURSDAY EVENINGS ONLY FROM 7-9:00 PM Only, 307-710-7080

BULL RIDERS – NO QUALIFIED RIDES THE LAST THREE RODEOS – MONEY ROLLS OVER- POT WILL BE CLOSE TO $2,000!!!

Results 8/5/22

Pee Wee Barrels

1st Caylin Cooper 19.60

2nd Kensley Sims 21.68

3rd Falyn Owen 21.82

Steer Riding

1st Kayson Sharp 82



Mini Bulls

1st Eion Murray 88

2nd Case Cox 85

3rd Kolten Bonenberger 80

Jr Barrels

1st Charley Cox 18.284

2nd Cashlyn Cooper 19.956

3rd Jayla Guffey 21.564

Open Barrels

1st Lydia Capelle 18.294

2nd Delaney Siebert 18.359

3rd Aislyn Vroman 18.583

4th Kaeley Owen 18.822

Breakaway

1st Kallie Sims 3.61

2nd Katy Winfield 6.19

Team Roping

1st Kyle Clement/Talon Cooper 11.71

Ranch Broncs

1st Split Kacy Conner/Colton Anderson 74

Bulls

No Qualified Rides

Dude Ranch Event

1st Brooks Lake Lodge 45.65

Admission prices (cash only)

Adults $15

Kids $10

Kids 5 and under FREE

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!