One Fremont County team makes its way into the newest rankings

(Fremont County, WY) – The newest Wyopreps Coaches and Media basketball polls were released Thursday morning. Fremont County teams held on to their spot with small changes on where they stand now. One team from the County 10 area makes their way into the polls.

The girl’s rankings still have two teams from Fremont County ranked both in Class 2A. The Lady Cheifs are once again the number one team in the classification over Rocky Mountain. They earn all 13 first-place votes. The Lady Blue from Shoshoni stays in the top five at number five they were six points ahead of Lingle Ft. Laramie this week.

On the boy’s side, Fremont County had three teams. Lander with not playing a game in the last couple of weeks stays at three in Class 3A ahead of Buffalo and Powell. The other two teams come from Class 2A. Wyoming Indian after defeating Wind River jumps to four after previously not being ranked. Wind River drops from number four to number five this week. Riverton earn votes in Class 4A but did not make the top five.

You can get the full breakdown of the girl’s rankings by clicking here. The full boy’s breakdown can be found by clicking here.

You can stay up to date with scores and more on the County 10 Sports Twitter account.