One dead, WHP trooper injured in February 4 collision near Laramie

On February 4, at approximately 2:20 p.m., a fatal wreck occurred west of Laramie, involving a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) trooper who was on scene at another crash, according to a release issued by the WHP on February 7.

The deceased has been identified as 79-year-old Nantucket, Massachusetts resident Charles Cirigliano.

According to the release, a Laramie Ttooper and a large tow truck were parked on Interstate 80 at milepost 288 with emergency lights activated, investigating a prior crash involving a commercial vehicle.

Advertisement

A transit van was traveling westbound when the driver, Cirigliano, lost control and collided with the back of the large tow truck at the initial collision scene.

The trooper was speaking with the tow truck driver at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries.

Cirigliano was wearing his seatbelt, the release states, and succumbed to injuries sustained at the crash scene.

This is the 16th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023 compared to 4 in 2022, 14 in 2021, and 5 in 2020.

Advertisement