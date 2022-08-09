One dead, one injured in Sweetwater County three vehicle crash

(Sweetwater County, WY) – On August 2, 2022, around 12:24 PM, Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers were notified of a three vehicle crash that occurred at milepost 123.4 on I-80/US-30, which resulted in one fatality and one injury, according to a preliminary report posted by the WHP on August 9.

The deceased has been identified as 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter.

According to the report, Streeter was westbound on Interstate 80 in a tractor-trailer, when it left its lane and sideswiped a passenger vehicle.

This caused the passenger vehicle to run off the road and rollover multiple times coming to rest upright.

Streeter continued for approximately 1/4 to 1/2 mile before exiting the roadway to the left, where the the tractor-trailer crossed the median and went onto the eastbound lanes of travel, and approached a truck-tractor.

The driver of the truck-tractor was able to steer to the right to avoid a head-on collision, but collided in a sideswipe manner which caused significant damage to Streeter’s vehicle, including losing the left front steer tire.

While the driver of the truck-tractor was able to safely come to a stop in the borrow ditch, Streeter’s vehicle went off the road to the left where it jackknifed, and the vehicle eventually became engulfed in flames.

Driver inattention and fatigue are listed as possible contributing factors.

There have been 61 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 66 in 2021, 71 in 2020, and 102 in 2019 to date