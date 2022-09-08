One dead, one injured in September 3 Natrona County motorcycle crash

(Natrona County, WY) – On September 3, around 10:25 AM, Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers were notified of a two vehicle crash that occurred at milepost 49 on US 20 BUS / US 26 BUS / US 87 BUS, which resulted in one fatality and one injury, according to a preliminary report posted by the WHP on September 8.

The deceased has been identified as 58-year-old West Virginia resident Patrick McKeever.

According to the report, a pickup truck was eastbound near mile marker 49 on US 20-26 when it slowed to make a left turn onto a ranch access road, and activated the left turn signal before making the turn.

McKeever appeared not to have seen the truck preparing to turn and attempted to pass in the westbound lane.

The truck turned to the left, not seeing McKeever, who then crashed into the rear driver’s side of the single cab pickup.

Both vehicles came to rest off the north side of the roadway.

Possible contributing factors were only listed as “other”, and the report indicates McKeever was wearing a helmet.

There have been 81 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 84 in 2021, 88 in 2020, and 110 in 2019 to date.