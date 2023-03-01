One dead, one injured in February 28 head-on collision on South Pass

(Fremont County, WY) – A two vehicle head-on collision on WY 28 was reported on February 28, which resulted in one death and one injury, according to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) posted on March 1.

The deceased has been identified as 53-year-old Idaho resident Sean Boyle

According to the report, a semi combination unit was westbound on WY 28 when at approximately milepost 42, the unit crossed the center line and was westbound in the eastbound lane.

Boyle was eastbound in a passenger van, and was struck head-on by the semi.

Road conditions were listed as “snowing, severe wind, blowing snow,” with no other possible contributing factors mentioned in the report, which did indicate Boyle was using a seat belt.

This is the 27th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023, compared to 12 in 2022, 17 in 2021, and 11 in 2020 to date.