One dead after Tuesday night rollover in Lincoln County

(Lincoln County, WY) – A rollover crash occurring near milepost 32 on US-189 was reported at 5:30 PM on May 17th, which resulted in one death, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) preliminary report, released today, May 18th.

The deceased has been identified as 53-year-old Wyoming resident Joel Reimer.

According to the report, Reimer was northbound on US-189 when his vehicle drifted off the roadway to the right, striking mile post 32 and traveling into the ditch.

The driver corrected the GMC to the left which caused the vehicle to rotate counterclockwise into a passenger side leading skid.

The vehicle then rolled multiple times before coming to a rest on its passenger side.

Driver fatigue/asleep was listed as a possible contributing factor, and the report indicates no seatbelt was in use.

There have been 31 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 34 in 2021, 27 in 2020, and 63 in 2019 to date.