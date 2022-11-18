Official General Election results released for Northern Arapaho Tribe

Amanda Fehring
h/t Northern Arapaho Tribe

(Wind River Reservation, WY) – The Northern Arapaho Tribe’s General Election was held on Thursday, November 17. Below are the official results.

The top six candidates in their respective categories receiving the highest number of votes will fill the positions for the Northern Arapaho Business Council and the Northern Arapaho Tribal Committee, according to this public notice. The top five candidates receiving the highest number of votes will fill the positions for the Northern Northern Arapaho Economic Development Commission.

h/t NAT
