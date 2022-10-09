NWSR weather outlooks were correct, enjoy another beautiful fall day

h/t NWSR

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Sunday is looking to be another beautiful autumn day with comfortably warm temperatures, a good deal of sunshine and generally light wind.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60’s for most today, with Shoshoni and Riverton in the lower 70’s.

Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 30’s for most, with Lander and Riverton in the lower 40’s.

Monday looks breezy and warm before a cold front brings windy and cooler conditions with a chance of showers.

