NWSR warns of smoke from Idaho wildfires, continued critical fire weather through Friday

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, it will be mostly sunny and hot again today, with areas of smoke from the wildfires in Idaho.

Elevated to critical fire weather conditions are expected to continue through Friday, but cooler temperatures for the weekend are likely.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s for most of the County today, with Dubois at 81 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s for most, with Dubois a bit cooler at 51 degrees.