(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton is warning of waterways running higher as temperatures warm up throughout the state in the coming days.

“With temperatures increasing this weekend and into next week, additional snowmelt will only cause rivers to rise higher. Remember to stay away or get swept away. The air may be warm, but the water is not! Even the strongest swimmers can get hypothermia within minutes.” h/t NWSR