(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton and meteorologist Chris Hattings, Fremont County will most likely see some severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, and have shared the following video briefing on what we can expect. Here is the video briefing with details about the heavy rain and possible severe thunderstorms. #wywx https://t.co/WkaP9JLYFS — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) May 9, 2023

