NWSR provides weather outlook for holiday weekend

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today in areas surrounding Fremont County. h/t NWSR

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80’s for most of the County today, with Dubois a bit cooler at 76 degrees.

Lows will be in the mid 50’s for most, with Dubois at 47 degrees.

Temperatures will be seasonable today, but warming through the weekend, with another chance of storms tomorrow, and drier conditions expected Sunday and Monday.