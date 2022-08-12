NWSR issues flood advisory for Fremont County Vince Tropea August 12, 2022 h/t NWSR Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint (Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a flood advisory, in effect until 6:00 PM. h/t NWSR image RIW issues Flood Advisory for Fremont [WY] till Aug 12, 6:00 PM MDT https://t.co/ICTIK9lHXl pic.twitter.com/A1S0p4HznG — IEMBot RIW (@iembot_riw) August 12, 2022 Related Posts Coffee Time: Cyclist traveling from Florida to Alaska to raise funds for ‘Tackle Kids Cancer’ stops in Lander, shares story Vince Tropea - First high school golf tournament of the season sees a strong showing from Fremont County Wyatt Burichka - Fremont County Arrests: August 12, 2022 Fremont County employment rises by 2.4% Scattered showers, thunderstorms, gusty winds expected today Fremont County Arrests: August 10, 2022 Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!