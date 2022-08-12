NWSR issues flood advisory for Fremont County

Vince Tropea
h/t NWSR

(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a flood advisory, in effect until 6:00 PM.

h/t NWSR image

