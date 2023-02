(Riverton, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton shared the following image of the Aurora Borealis, taken Sunday evening, February 26. The #Auroraborealis has made an appearance at our office this evening. #wywx #Astrophotography pic.twitter.com/alZueBLYkQ — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) February 27, 2023

Did you take a good photo of the Northern Lights as well? If so send it to [email protected]!

