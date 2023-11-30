More

    NWSR calling for ‘long duration’ winter storm for western mountains/valleys starting Friday

    Vince Tropea
    h/t NWSR

    (Fremont County, WY) – Chances are increasing for a long duration winter storm for western mountains and valleys, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

    Persistent light to moderate snow is expected to begin Friday and continue through to Monday, with total snowfall amounts being substantial for the mentioned western mountains and valleys.

    Breezy to strong wind is likely as well, as is the potential for drifting snow.

    The combination of wind and snow will lead to difficult travel conditions at times.

    The heaviest snowfall is expected Saturday afternoon/evening, and Sunday night.

    Those days/times may change, and the NWSR will continue to provide updates as the storm approaches.

