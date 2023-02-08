NWSR advises to travel with caution today; light snow, 30+ mph winds may cause whiteout conditions

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow and wind are expected today, as the next winter storm pushes into the region.

Snow will begin in the west this morning, then spreads east through the day, with less than an inch of total snowfall for most of Fremont County.

The NWSR advises to travel with caution today, as gusty winds are expected to blow snow around, creating local white-out conditions. Expect 30+ mph winds in many areas of the county.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR

High temperatures will be in the 20’s for most today, with lows tonight in the single digits. Those temperatures will feel much cooler in the windier areas.