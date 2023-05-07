Nurses Gala a success at CWC

(Riverton, WY) – A Nurses Gala was a great way to wrap up the semester for the nursing students at Central Wyoming College. It provided an opportunity for all current nursing students to connect with local healthcare agencies, generate scholarship money for nursing students and celebrate the nursing program and class of 2023.
The gala organizers, Myriah Deckard, Rhonda Whelan and Emily Torres, started putting the evening together in December. As nursing students themselves, they spent as much time as possible with the details of the event while also balancing their studies.
The nursing students spent the evening serving food and attending to those who came to the event, while also mingling and networking with healthcare agencies such as SageWest, Riverton Medical District and Hot Springs Health.
The evening also included a presentation from CWC Nursing Director Stacey Stanek, who presented data on just how successful the CWC Nursing Program is compared to statewide and national numbers.
The 39th annual Pinning Ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 11.
The nursing class of 2023 includes the following students from Riverton:
Kyle Abrams
Vashti E. Anderson
Nicole Antelope
Ashley Bennett
Wilson T. Boerckel
Katelynn D. Carey
Bradford Chadsey
Ben Crawford
Myriah Deckard
Ysabel Diaz
Maricella J. Gonzalez
Taeya E. Gray
Dove Green
Sarah Heinrich
Adam C. Hoke
Jordon Flippence Jenso
Danielle Kissinger
Morgan LaCourte
Ashley Marshall
Payge M. Smith
Josie Standing Elk
Marie Watt
Ferlon Willow
And the following students from Jackson:
Sara Michelle Campbell
John Carpenter
Kathryn Flanagan
Mark F. Hannon
Lauren Kyllo
Liz Moran
Beka Perez
Eliza Stever