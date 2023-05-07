Nurses Gala a success at CWC

(Riverton, WY) – A Nurses Gala was a great way to wrap up the semester for the nursing students at Central Wyoming College. It provided an opportunity for all current nursing students to connect with local healthcare agencies, generate scholarship money for nursing students and celebrate the nursing program and class of 2023.

The gala organizers, Myriah Deckard, Rhonda Whelan and Emily Torres, started putting the evening together in December. As nursing students themselves, they spent as much time as possible with the details of the event while also balancing their studies. Myriah Deckard (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Rhonda Whelan (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

The nursing students spent the evening serving food and attending to those who came to the event, while also mingling and networking with healthcare agencies such as SageWest, Riverton Medical District and Hot Springs Health.

The evening also included a presentation from CWC Nursing Director Stacey Stanek, who presented data on just how successful the CWC Nursing Program is compared to statewide and national numbers. Stacey Stanek (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

The 39th annual Pinning Ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 11.

The nursing class of 2023 includes the following students from Riverton:

Kyle Abrams

Vashti E. Anderson

Nicole Antelope

Ashley Bennett

Wilson T. Boerckel

Katelynn D. Carey

Bradford Chadsey

Ben Crawford

Myriah Deckard

Ysabel Diaz

Maricella J. Gonzalez

Taeya E. Gray

Dove Green

Sarah Heinrich

Adam C. Hoke

Jordon Flippence Jenso

Danielle Kissinger

Morgan LaCourte

Ashley Marshall

Payge M. Smith

Josie Standing Elk

Marie Watt

Ferlon Willow

And the following students from Jackson:

Sara Michelle Campbell

John Carpenter

Kathryn Flanagan

Mark F. Hannon

Lauren Kyllo

Liz Moran

Beka Perez

Eliza Stever