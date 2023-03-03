Now accepting applications for a new Energy and Environment Task Force Member

The Energy and Environment Task Force is now accepting applications for a new task force member. Applications are due on Sunday, March 5. This is a volunteer position that is appointed by the E&E Task Force. Meetings are on the first and third Tuesday of the month in the evening. Meetings are normally held in-person but virtual attendance is possible.

The task force is currently working with the city council to incorporate recommendations from the 2021 Municipal Energy and Environment Report into short-term and long-term city planning documents. At the city council’s discretion, our group may also present options to the council and mayor regarding renewable energy or greenhouse gas reduction targets. As the city chooses to pursue various energy, transportation, or climate projects the task force will aid in researching proven technologies, connecting with similar communities to learn from different approaches, and pursuing outside funding. Applicants with building and/or utility experience are strongly encouraged to apply.

To apply, please visit landerwyoming.org and you will find the application in our latest news section.