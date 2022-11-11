November 11, 2022 proclaimed ‘George D. Hampton Day’ at LVHS Veterans Day ceremony

(Lander, WY) – The annual Lander Valley High School (LVHS) Veterans Day assembly was held in the Bob Carey Memorial Field House once again this year, where local Veteran George D. Hampton was honored with a Mayoral proclamation dubbing November 11, 2022 as “George D. Hampton Day.” h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo



Sergeant Hampton was honored for his years of service in the United States Air Force as a weapons loader for B-52’s and fighters, as well as his community service in the local schools and Veteran Service Organizations.

LVHS Assistant Principal Hillary Reisig read the proclamation, and Hampton was presented with a plaque from Mayor Monte Richardson.

The full proclamation is below. Thank you for your service Sgt. Hampton! h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo