Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo Results

Three days of intense rodeo action came to an end Sunday at the Fremont County Fairgrounds Arena in Riverton at the Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo.

Native American cowboys and cowgirls from the four corners of the USA and a few Canadian provinces competed in bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding, steer wrestling, and roping events.

A handful of local cowboys and cowgirls competed in the event, highlighted by a first-place finish in senior team roping by Britt Givens. Givens with his partner Spider Ramone won $718.16 in a combined short and long go time of 21.33. Givens was the header, and Ramone the heeler.

Missy Givens won the barrel racing short go in 17.891 seconds, finishing second in the average to earn $938.50 Barrell racing was a popular opening event during the early morning slack on Friday {h/t Randy Tucker}

The top payout at the event went to open class team ropers Weston Benally and Hank Benally who earned $1,323.14.

Other competitors breaking the thousand-dollar payout were the second place open class team roping duo of Victor Begay and Trey Nez at $1,150.56, Fallon Doka, winning $1,144.92 in ladies breakaway long go in a time of 2.3 seconds, Graysen O’Connor in barrel racing with $1,134.02 in a combined long and short go of 35.671 seconds, and Bailey Bates with a combined breakaway average time of 5.57 seconds, in winning $1,144.92. The Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo is a sanctioned Indian National Finals Rodeo event