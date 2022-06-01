Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo is back & better than ever!

The fourth Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo will take place June 17-19 at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton.

It is the fourth-largest rodeo in Wyoming and the second-largest Indian Tour Rodeo in the nation, co-chair Alan Sinner told the Riverton City Council during a regular meeting Tuesday.

“It’s quite a large affair,” he said. “We have over 700 contestants that come in. … It’s a big economic boost to the town.”

The event begins at 8 a.m. Friday, June 17, with an open slack competition at the fairgrounds in Riverton. Attendees are encouraged to wear red in honor of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

The 10-contestant rodeo performance begins at 6 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the fairgrounds, honoring Garrett Spoonhunter.

Later that evening, at 9:30 p.m., Armond Duck Chief will perform a concert at the Wind River Casino south of town. Be listening to 105.1 Jack FM for your chance to win tickets to the concert.

The same schedule will be repeated Saturday, June 18, with the potential for a diabetes walk as well. The championship round will take place Sunday, June 19, beginning at 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The full schedule is below. h/t Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo

The event draws a lot of talent, Sinner said, noting that “quite a few” of the top-15 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association riders are of Indian descent.

The winner of this month’s rodeo will automatically receive a ticket to the Indian National Finals Rodeo finals in Las Vegas.

General admission to the Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 7-14

Admission is free for children under 7

Concert tickets cost $10 for adults

Spots at the RV park cost $25 per night for electric-only and $40 per night with all attachments

The vendor fee is $250, and stalls cost $10

For more information or to reserve vendor booths or stalls call 349-8463 or 438-2652.