Northern Arapaho Business Councilman Lee Spoonhunter re-appointed to HHS Tribal Advisory Committee

Ethete, WY – The Northern Arapaho Business Council is pleased to announce that Councilman Lee Spoonhunter has been re-appointed to serve an additional term on a Tribal Advisory Committee to the Administration for Children & Families, an agency under the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS).

“Strong Tribal families make for strong Tribal communities,” said Councilman Spoonhunter. “Federal programs provide critical assistance to Indian Country, and I’m proud to play a role in making sure these programs are on-target and meeting the needs of Native children and families.”

Tribal Advisory Committee members work to strengthen collaboration between the federal government and Indian Tribes, especially as it relates to health and human services programs. The mission of the Administration for Children & Families is to ensure the economic and social well-being of families, children and individuals, and assist communities in becoming more resilient, safe, healthy, and economically secure.

Councilman Spoonhunter’s new term on the Tribal Advisory Committee expires Dec. 31, 2023.