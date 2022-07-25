North sweeps boys and girls WCA All-Star Game – Romero leads county contingent with 19 points

The North All-Stars under head coach Kyle Miller of Dubois made short work of the South All-Stars via a palindrome style score of 96-69 in the Wyoming Coaches Association Boys Basketball All-Star game at Casper College last Saturday.

A pair of Fremont County girls played in the girl’s version of the North/South All-Star rivalry as well. Wyoming Indian’s Dezireen C’Hair played for the South while Lander guard Ryan Bell played for the North. Dezireen C’Hair of Wyoming Indian set to block out on a free throw attempt {h/t Frank Gambino}

The South won the contest 53-45.

In addition to Miller, Fremont County was well represented with five players, four on the north on one on the south team. Wind River’s Chaumbrey Romero led a South fast break {h/t Frank Gambino}

Wind River’s two-time all-state guard Chaumbrey Romero put on a shooting exhibition hitting 5 3-pointers to finish second in scoring behind 25 points from Luca Brooks of Class 1-A State Champion Upton.

Point guard Tisso Guina of Lander tallied four points but played suppression-style man-to-man defense and dished the ball well in transition. Lander’s Tisso Guina set up in transition as Cody Wright of Dubois began to cut through the paint {h/t Frank Gambino}

“It was so much fun, we had a sweet roster,” Miller said. “I probably had the best four guards on the floor.”

A pair of Fremont County big men, 6-5 Cody Wright of Dubois and 6-6 Lucas Engle of Riverton finished with 12 and 13 points respectively. In the second half, they dominated the defensive boards as well.

Vidale C’Bearing of Wyoming Indian played for the south team under retiring Cheyenne Central head coach Tag Lain, playing four quarters but not scoring. Vidale C’Bearing set a back screen for the South {h/t Frank Gambino}

The North jumped ahead 24-14 after the opening period behind a dozen quick points for the Rocky Mountain College-bound Brook. Guina and Wright added four each and the north never looked back, though the south played even in the second period with a good effort to get second shots.

“We stood around a little in the first half, but in the third quarter they stepped up on the boards, it was a cakewalk,” Miller said of his big men. Big men 6-6 Lucas Engle of Riverton and 6-5 Cody Wright of Dubois battled for a rebound {h/t Frank Gambino}

The experience was a good one for Miller as well as the boys. Coaching at your local high school doesn’t always get the attention you need to compete during time-outs and at practice, but the all-star setting was different.

“We talked about being coachable, and every single kid was locked in and staring at you, listening to what you say, it was nice,” Miller said.

With just a week-and-a-half of practice, it’s sometimes difficult to get a team to play well together but the north didn’t have any problems.

“One of my fortes is to get kids camaraderie quick,” Miller said. “With seven practices they had fun, bonded, and worked well off each other.”

North All-Stars 24 16 25 31 – 96

South All-Stars 14 16 16 23 – 69

North All-Stars – Luca Brook 9 (2) 1-1 25, Chaumbrey Romero 2 (5) 0-0 19, Tyler Pacheco 5 (1) 0-0 13, Tisso Guina 2 0-0 4, Zach Ratliff 1 0-0 2, Hardy Johnson 1 0-0 2, Cody Wright 4 4-4 12, Lucas Engle 4 5-4 13, Frank Sinclair 2 0-0 4, Toran Graham 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 (8) 10-11 96

South All-Stars – Eli Kern 2 0-0 4, Isaiah Rigg 1 (3) 0-0 11, Dylan Taylor 7 (1) 0-0 17, Ashton Barton 2 2-2 6, Cameryn Spence 1 6-8 8, Dylan Johnon 0-1 0, Kade Preuit 5 3-6 13, Maurie Alexander 4 2-3 10. Totals 22 (4) 13-20 69



Lander standout Ryan Bell waited in the defensive half court with 6-2 Maddie Jacobsen of Gillette {h/t Frank Gambino}

South Girls All-Stars 11 14 16 12 – 53

North All-Stars – 8 9 17 11- 45

South All-Stars – Mattie Jones 1 (1) 0-0 5, Roxanne Rogers 1 2-4 4, Megan counts 2 0-0 4, Boree Cowley (1) 0-0 3, Allison Olsen 1 (1) 2-2 7, Emmie Barnes 2 (1) 3-4 10, Olivia Nielsen 3 1-4 7, Reece Halley 2 (2) 3-5 13. Totals 12 (6) 13-19 53

North All-Stars – Josey Steed 1-4 1, Ryan Bell 1 1-2 3, Tamryn Blom 3 1-1 7, Emma Patik 2 5-6 9, Kendall Tietjen 2 0-0 4, Jessica Caylor 1 1-2 3, Logann Alvar 4 (1) 1-4 12, Danica Boyce 2 2-2 6. Totals 15 (1) 12-21 45