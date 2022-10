(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, as has been expected, Fremont County is looking at a decent start to the week, with dry and mild conditions.

Breezy conditions will occur in the usual locations.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50’s today, with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s tonight.

A weather system will bring cooler and wetter weather from Wednesday into Thursday.