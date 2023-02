(Riverton, WY) – Due to the winter storm, Trinity Lutheran has called a snow day for Wednesday, February 22.

“We will be moving our Pastries with Parents to Friday morning from 7:15-8am,” the announcement continues. “We hope to see everybody back on Thursday for our classroom theme day, but please keep an eye on your email and our Facebook page if the weather continues to decline.”

If you have a winter storm-caused closure that you would like shared on County 10, email [email protected].

Advertisement