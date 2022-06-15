No phones at Riverton Middle School this upcoming school year

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees convened on Tuesday, June 14 for their regular meeting and took action on eight items including the updated Riverton Middle School Student Handbook for the 2022-23 school year.

According to the updated handbook, “Riverton Middle School is a NO PHONE CAMPUS. This includes bathrooms, locker rooms, classrooms, and hallways. It is expected when you get to school that your phone will go in your locker and your phone will stay there until lunch. Lunchtime and recess time will be allowable times for you to be on your phone.”

In addition to approving the RMS Student Handbook as presented, the Board took action on seven other items, which are as follows.

The Board approved the WHSAA Membership Application and Activity Enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year and Reggie Miller as the official WHSAA Representative for FCSD25.

They approved the firm of Fagnant, Lewis & Brinda, P.C. to conduct a compliance audit of FCSD25, Career Center TAC Remedy Remodel Project at 85% of funds disbursed. A standard operating procedure.

The Board approved the Lease Agreement with FCBOCES for the offices in Rendezvous Elementary School for the 2022-2023 school year in the amount of $2,223.41.

They approved the Riverton High School Parent & Student Handbook for the 2022-2023 school year as presented.

The Board accepted the resignation of Ellen Kappus as a District Instructional Facilitator effective June 20, 2022.

Contracts will be offered to Kathleen Lyonsmith as a Jackson 1st Grade Teacher, Martin Corcorran as an RHS Math Teacher and Deni Nicholls as a Willow Creek IDEAL Teacher for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Board approved the Elementary Student Handbook for the 2022-2023 school year as presented.

Attachments can be viewed online here, and the meeting can be watched via YouTube.