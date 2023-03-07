NMMV/KOVE Embed Report Episode II: “War Dogs, a Wyoming Hero and Amphibious Weaponry of WWII”

(Lander, WY) – Welcome to the “NMMV/KOVE Embed Report,” the new monthly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time.

In the spirit of “Embed Journalism” where war journalists are stationed with a specific unit over a long period of time, County 10 reporter and Coffee Time host Vince Tropea will join co-host and National Museum of Military Vehicles Curator Rae Whitley, as they take a deep dive into some of the amazing history residing inside (and outside) the walls of the Museum.

Episode II focuses on a number of related topics, including Adam “Ray” Neiman, a Marine Raider and longtime Wyomingite who the Museum will be profiling as a part of some new exhibits coming later this spring.





One of the many aspects of Neiman’s career discussed in Episode II, was his time leading one of the the War Dog Companies (a part of the Dogs for Defense effort) utilized in WWII Pacific campaigns like Okinawa and Bouganville.

In addition to talking about Neiman and a few of the other WWII dog heroes, Whitley breaks down some of the amphibious vehicles and weaponry used in the mentioned campaigns, and how the Museum will be profiling them in the spring improvements shared above.

To hear more about these topics, as well as other upcoming events at the NMMV (like the Hands On History days coming up in April with Central Wyoming College, where folks will put on the “curator gloves” and actually get the chance to touch artifacts like some of Neiman’s letters), check out the full NMMV/KOVE Embed Report below.

Over and out.

