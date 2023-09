(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a nice day is in store today, with mainly clear skies and light winds.

A few showers and thunderstorms will develop over the mountains in the afternoon, but they should stay at the higher elevations.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s today, with lows tonight in the 50’s and 40’s.

h/t NWSR