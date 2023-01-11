Newest rankings see current teams move; Riverton makes their debut

(Fremont County, WY) – The latest rankings from the Wyoreps coaches and media polls have been released. For the third straight week, a Fremont County team makes its way in after they pulled off a top-five upset. Five Fremont County teams are in this week’s polls.

The girls saw no changes this week. Wyoming Indian holds their spot at number one. However this time it was a difference of three points between the Lady Chiefs and the Lady Grizzlies from Rocky Mountain. Shoshoni held on to their number five spot this week. The Lady Blue will have a top-five match-up this week against number four-ranked Tongue River. The Lady Rams earned votes for class 1A but didn’t land in the rankings this week.

The boys saw quite a bit of movement compared week ago. A new team made its way into the rankings as Riverton pulled off a top-five upset defeating number two-ranked Cheyenne Central. That win may have led voters to have the Wolverines in the top five in class 4A. This week, they take on the number one ranked team in class 4A Cheyenne East on the road.

Despite their game being canceled last week, the Lander Tigers moved up one spot in class 3A and now sit second. The Tigers will have a busy weekend in Powell where they could see fifth-ranked Wind River. The Cougars kept their fifth spot this week in class 2A holding on 15 points better than their rival Shoshoni. The Wranglers, Wyoming Indian and St. Stephens earned votes for the 2A classification but couldn’t crack the top five. Dubois earned votes for class 1A but are not in the top five this week.

You can get the full breakdown of the girl’s rankings by clicking here. The full boy’s breakdown can be found by clicking here.

