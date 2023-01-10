New Year’s Day head-on collision in Fremont County resulted in first death of 2023 on Wyoming roads

(Fremont County, WY) – A two vehicle collision on WY 28 occurring on January 1, 2023 resulted in one death and two injuries, according to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) posted on January 10.

The deceased has been identified as 56-year-old Wyoming resident Daniel Eubank.

The call was made at 12:09 PM, and the wreck occurred near mile marker 40.3.

According to the report, a truck was westbound and met an eastbound snowplow, with the plow causing whiteout conditions and disorienting the driver.

The truck reportedly drifted into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on with Eubank’s vehicle, which was also eastbound.

The report lists two others as being injured, but no names or further information was given.

The report indicates that road conditions were icy, frosty and snowy, with overall weather conditions including severe wind, blizzard and blowing snow.

No possible contributing factors were listed, and the report states that Eubank was wearing a seatbelt.

This is the first fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023, compared to 0 in 2022, 7 in 2021, and 1 in 2020 to date.