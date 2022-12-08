New Winter Concert Series announced at the Shoshone Rose

The Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel has announced a new Fremont County concert series!

All are invited to come in and enjoy The Winter Concert Series taking place inside the Deka Guy Hee Restaurant says General Manager, Brian Van Enkenvoort. “We know there can be a shortage of live music locally during the winter and we want to offer everyone the opportunity to get a great meal and enjoy live music this season.”

With the help of Garrett LeBeau, a professional musician and Eastern Shoshone Tribal Member, The Rose has announced the following concert dates:

December 17th – Megan Burtt & guests

December 31st – Barcode 307 “New Years’ Eve Winter Ball”

January 7th – FY-5

January 14th, 21st, 28th

February 4th, 18th

Bands will be announced via Facebook and the casino website as they are confirmed. Show

times are 5pm & 8pm

“We’re grateful to have Garrett’s help, he’s a great talent and grew up locally, having him involved with booking our shows and assisting marketing is proving to be a successful combination” stated Teresa Cross, Food & Beverage Manager.

November shows included the Low Water String Band and the Matt Skinner Band. Both shows were successful for the inaugural month of the series. “The Matt Skinner Band really surprised me, the original songs and sound quality in our restaurant was perfect for a dinner and night out,” stated Jamie Williams, Shoshone Rose Marketing Manager, “I’m really excited that we’re going to continue to provide entertainment in the coming months.”

About the Shoshone Rose

The Shoshone Rose Casino is owned and operated by The Eastern Shoshone Tribe and is located on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming, 5 miles north of Lander Wyoming on Highway 287. The property employs approximately 125 people and contributes to both the local tourism and reservation economies. The property features a conference room, a 60-room hotel, RV spaces, The Deka Guy Hee “The Eating House” restaurant, and over 300 slots. Experience More at the Shoshone Rose. www.shoshonerose.com