New sport proposal, bid award, out-of-state travel and more Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene on Tuesday, May 10th at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or viewed via live stream here.

The evening’s current agenda includes nine action items: out-of-state travel for the RHS SkillsUSA students; accept the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s Johnson O’Malley (JOM) grant funds; approve the addition of Girl’s Wrestling as a recognized sport at RHS; award the bid for 25 district Canon copier replacements to Capital Business Systems; approve the revised job description for the Full-Time Athletic Trainer; approve policies; accept letters of resignation; accept retirement request; and offer contracts.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.