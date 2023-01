(Riverton, WY) – A new record was set for downtown Riverton this week, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

“The all-time snowiest January for downtown Riverton was set after the latest winter storm impacted our region.” h/t NWSR

For snowfall reports from across the region, check out this link: http://ow.ly/q7iq50MphYk or check out a map of reports at this link: http://ow.ly/rpsQ50Mpi0a

