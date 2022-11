(Riverton, WY) – Current board member Jody Ray along with new members Teri Kucera, Terry Cantrell, and Lori Morrow, all took their oath of office on Tuesday night ahead of their official starting in December.

The three new members will replace Jeremy Hernandez, Jenni Wildcat and Joel Guggenomos on the board. Terry Cantrell makes it official (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)