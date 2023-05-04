New Riverton restaurant Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse giving away free meals Friday; aims to help those with food insecurity

(Riverton, WY) – Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse, Riverton’s newest restaurant that opened its doors on April 24, shared today on their Facebook page that they will be giving away 200 free meals from 2:00 to 4:00 PM on Friday, May 5 due to the kindness and support they have received since opening.

“This Friday we will give away 200 meals of chicken steak, shrimp fried rice or noodle from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on the 5th of May,” the post states.

“We know that kindness goes a long way and we want to give kindness back to the same community that has already given us so much.”

In addition to the free meals on Friday, the post goes on to say that anybody experiencing food insecurity is welcome to reach out to Ichiban.

“To anyone in financial struggle or in other hard times, please feel free to reach out to us. We are very happy to help out anyone in need by offering free meals and drinks or anything else you need, we will try our best to help.”

“We are excited about the opening of Ichiban in Riverton, thank you all for the amazing support!”

Located at 303 S Federal Blvd, the restaurant hours are from 11 am to 9:30 pm Monday through Thursday, 11 am to 10:30 pm Friday & Saturday, and 11 am to 9 pm Sunday.

