New Riverton mayor to take oath of office during regular meeting Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes the administration of the oath of office for the new mayor and the council members who were up for election this year.

The council will then fill out their leadership ballots to select their council president and vice president.

Later, the council will select their committee appointments and citizen board appointments.

A public hearing will be held before the council considers the sale of vehicles to the Town of Dubois.

The council will then appoint the municipal court judge, alternate judge, and city attorney.

There are three resolutions on the agenda:

-designation of official depositories

-designation of legal newspaper

-Senior Center Endowment Fund member assignments

Tuesday’s council meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location, as well as a meet-and-greet with the new mayor beginning at 6:15 p.m.

All of the events are open the public for in-person attendance, and the meetings will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube page, where past meeting recordings are also stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.

