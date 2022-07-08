New restaurant liquor license, city clerk on Lander council agenda, among other items

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln St.

The agenda begins with a public hearing regarding a new restaurant liquor license for The Antler Restaurant and Bar, 720 E. Main St.

The oral comments portion of the agenda includes the appointment of a new city clerk as well as communication from the floor, which will only be allowed on a “current agenda item.”

One ordinance will be heard on third reading: Ordinance 2022-1, amending Title 4 of the city codes dealing with planning and zoning.

Under new business, the council will consider approving the new liquor license for The Antler Restaurant and Bar, authorizing the mayor to sign two hangar leases, authorizing the mayor to sign a change order for the Maven project, and authorizing the mayor to sign an engagement letter for the city’s annual audit.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 462 679 1690 Passcode: 869970).

The city also posts past meeting recordings online.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.