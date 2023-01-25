New rankings see no changes for Fremont County basketball teams

(Fremont County, WY) – The latest Wyopreps.com coaches and media basketball polls were released Wednesday morning and saw no changes for Fremont County teams. A total of four County 10 squads are ranked as we head into another weekend of hoops.

The Lady Chiefs from Wyoming Indian are at the top of the 2A ranks for another week keeping their margin comfortable in front of Rocky Mountain. No other local girls team received votes this week.

The boys rankings also stayed idle. Riverton holds their number three spot in class 4A as they will have another top-five matchup this week at number one Cheyenne East on Saturday. Lander stays at number three for class 3A. Lander will see fifth-ranked Pinedale this Friday on the road. Wind River retains its number four rank in class 2A. Wyoming Indian, St. Stephens, and Dubois all earned votes but did not make the rankings this week.

You can get the full breakdown of the girl’s rankings by clicking here. The full boy’s breakdown can be found by clicking here.

You can stay up to date with scores and more on the County 10 Sports Twitter account. The latest rankings have Fremont County teams right where they were at last week. Lady Cheifs still number one for Class 2A! pic.twitter.com/Pcr00j9njY — County 10 Sports (@County10Sports) January 25, 2023